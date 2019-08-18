China, Laos launch Peace Train-2019 joint humanitarian rescue drill



The "Peace Train-2019" China-Laos humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise enters the phase of integrated training on Aug. 17, 2019. (Peace Train medical team/Handout via Xinhua)

In the northern suburbs of the Lao capital Vientiane, the Chinese and Lao army men launched humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise, including drill design, action planning, staff formation, rescue operations, and material supply.

The "Peace Train-2019" China-Laos humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise has entered the phase of integrated practice on Saturday.

In the northern suburbs of the Lao capital Vientiane, the Chinese and Lao army men practised every step of the drill, including drill design, action planning, staff formation, rescue operations, material supply, among others.

The joint exercise is themed with humanitarian medical rescue of mudslide disasters, and around 500 army men will attend the drill till Monday.

The drill was carried out on the scene of mudslide and damage of a chemical plant triggered by severe flood disaster, focusing on the practice of battlefield surgery, blood transfusions, and airlifting the critically wounded.

Zhao Wenbin, deputy head of the joint exercise command, said that the Chinese and the Lao army are closely cooperating, and has basically achieved the deep-level integration in joint command, joint treatment and rescue, and joint wounded evacuation.

He said the coordination of the staff and equipment as well as the procession of the drill is smooth and efficient.

Director of the General Logistics Department of the Lao People's Armed Forces, Major General Vongkham Phommakone said the series of Laos-China "Peace Train" activities illustrate that the cooperation between the two militaries in the field of health has been continuously strengthened and enhanced.

The Lao military officer said the Lao and Chinese armies will further deepen bilateral health sector exchanges, perfect cooperation mechanisms, and join hands to polish the "Peace Train" brand in the future.