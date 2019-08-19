Xi visits cultural heritage site in Gansu



LANZHOU, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday visited the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, a key cultural heritage site under state-level protection, during his inspection tour of northwest China's Gansu Province.

Xi inspected the work of cultural relics protection and study, as well as efforts to promote China's great history and fine culture.