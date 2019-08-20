China's new heliambulance debuts in joint international drill

By Chen Xiaoxia and Zeng Li



China's new Z-8G rescue helicopter evacuates and transports the wounded during the "Peace Train-2019" China-Laos humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise in the northern suburbs of Lao capital Vientiane, Aug. 18, 2019. (Photo by Zeng Li)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 20 (ChinaMil) -- The "Peace Train-2019" China-Laos humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise kicked off in the northern suburbs of Lao capital Vientiane on August 18, local time. This is the first time that China's new modified heli-ambulance, Z-8G rescue helicopter to fly abroad to attend a joint health and logistic drill.

According to reports, this new type of homemade ambulance helicopter is equipped with a modular medical ambulance system and was completely developed and manufactured independently by China. The helicopter integrates the functions of treatment and transportation and is suitable for search and rescue, emergency first aid, and fast evacuation under normal and wartime conditions.

It was also known that the ambulance helicopter cabin is equipped with medical ambulance system including a ventilator, devices for charging, oxygen supply and stretcher fixing. In addition, the helicopter can accommodate multiple injured personnel at one time.

The captain of the helicopter He Shengjin said that the participation of China's new modified ambulance helicopter in the "Peace Train-2019" China-Laos humanitarian and medical joint rescue exercise is the first time the helicopter has flied abroad and engaged in the international health and logistic drill. This joint drill fully demonstrates the maneuverability and flexibility of the ambulance helicopter in joint rescue missions, said He.

Airlifting evacuation is a key factor for transportation of wounded and sick in battlefield and plays an important role in improving the success rate of treatment, reducing the rate of injury and disability, and maintaining and improving the army's combat power.

As its international status continues to increase, China is undertaking more and more international peacekeeping and humanitarian relief tasks, thus helicopter emergency medical rescue will become an indispensable ability.