Six countries to participate in military drills in Russia

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Military contingents from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part alongside Russian servicemen in the major Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) drills to be held on Sept. 16-21 in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The Tsentr-2019 strategic command and staff drills are the final stage of a set of combat exercises of the Russian Armed Forces this year, it said in a statement.

The drills will include maneuvers on combating international terrorism and ensuring military security in Central Asia, the statement said.

A total of 128,000 troops, more than 20,000 units of weapons and military hardware, about 600 aircraft and up to 15 ships and support vessels will be involved in the drills to be held on eight training ranges in Russia, as well as in the Caspian Sea.

Some episodes of combat against illegal armed groups will be practiced on training ranges in foreign countries, the ministry said.

Previous Tsentr exercises were held in 2008, 2011 and 2015.

The Tsentr-2015 exercises involved 95,000 troops, 7,000 units of weapons and military hardware, up to 170 aircraft and 20 ships. Military contingents from Kazakhstan and Nicaragua took part in the 2015 drills.