Chinese, Egyptian navies conduct joint maritime exercise

By Lin Jian and Li Hao

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Aug 21 (ChinaMil) -- The guided-missile destroyer Xi'an (Hull 153) attached to the 32nd escort taskforce of the Chinese PLA Navy completed the four-day technical stop, sailed out of the Port of Alexandria, Egypt on Monday and then conducted a joint exercise with the Egyptian navy ship Arafat on the waters off the north of Alexandria.

Based on the exercise scenario, while the Chinese navy ship Xi'an (Hull 153) departed the wharf at about 11 a.m., two Egyptian dinghies simulated “suspicious small dinghies” to approach it at a high speed, which marked the commencement of the joint anti-terrorism military exercise.

During the joint exercise, Chinese ship Xi'an and Egyptian ship Arafat conducted drills such as formation alternation, flashing light signaling, helicopter decklanding, special operations soldiers fast-roping, temporary inspection, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations, as well as replenishment-at-sea. At about 6 p.m., the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Xi’an bid farewell to its Egyptian counterpart and departed from the exercise area.

Throughout the process, both ships took their turn to serve as the commanding ship and the two navies cross-dispatched observers. According to a commander officer of the 32nd escort taskforce, this exercise further improved the coordination ability between the Chinese naval ship and its Egyptian counterpart and deepened mutual trust and cooperation between the two navies.