China develops first maritime medical aid simulation training system

WUHAN, Aug. 22 -- China's first military maritime medical aid simulation training system has made its public debut.

The system, jointly developed by the Sixth Medical Center of the People's Liberation Army General Hospital and a number of other institutions, aims at improving medical personnel's capability of providing medical aid in naval battles.

Employing simulation technology, the system offers training in four categories including medical aid theory, skill training and life support in cases of naval battle injuries.

With its original simulated patients and body parts, the system can allow a maximum of six trainees to conduct surgery training simultaneously.