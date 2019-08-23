Xi urges Chinese air force to enhance capability to win



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects an air force base in northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 22. 2019. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

LANZHOU, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the air force to enhance its capability to win and greet the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) with great achievements.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday when inspecting an air force base in northwest China's Gansu Province.

At the combat command center, Xi used a tele-conferencing facility to inspect the troops including personnel at a radar station on a plateau over 3,600 meters above sea level and a transport and rescue regiment.

After listening to the work report of the base, Xi stressed the great significance of carrying out the Party education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" as the nation marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

Demanding a stronger sense of responsibility, Xi asked for persistent efforts in improving military preparedness to ensure that the air force can fight and emerge victorious when called upon.

The combat forces and support forces should be developed through military training under real combat conditions and joint operations, Xi said.

He also stressed the need to govern the military with strict discipline in every respect and make sure that the armed forces are highly centralized, unified, pure and solid, and that they stay secure and stable.