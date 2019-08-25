All Chinese tourists injured in bus mishap in Laos fly back

A helicopter transports injured Chinese tourists from Laos to China, Aug 22, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

VIENTIANE - With the last five injured Chinese tourists getting on a flight back on Saturday, all the injured in a road accident in northern Laos have flown back to China so far.

According to the Chinese Consulate-General in Luang Prabang, with the cooperation of the Chinese and Lao sides, the last five injured and their family members boarded a China Eastern Airlines flight on Saturday in Luang Prabang, to return to Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province where most of the injured came from.

Li Zhigong, the Chinese consul general in Luang Prabang, and the joint work group of the Chinese foreign ministry and the culture and tourism ministry, and the relevant work groups from Jiangsu province and Nanjing went to the Luang Prabang International Airport to visit the wounded and see them off.

Formerly, 20 Chinese tourists injured in the road accident flew back to China from Lao capital Vientiane via a chartered flight on Friday afternoon, and on Thursday afternoon, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s Peace Train medical team accompanied four injured Chinese tourists to take flights back to China. Besides, two with minor injuries have gone back to China by themselves.

Thus, all the injured Chinese tourists have flown back to China.

Altogether 13 Chinese nationals were killed, 31 others injured, as well as two Lao nationals wounded in a bus crash in northern Laos near Luang Prabang, some 180 km north of Vientiane, on Monday.