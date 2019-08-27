Chinese Military Chief vows to further strengthen defence ties with Pakistan

Source: Times of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chairman of China 's Central Military Commission General Xu Qiliang along with a high-level delegation called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Monday.

General Xu Qiliang also held a one-on-one meeting with Army Chief followed by delegation level talks.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration and particularly situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.

The Army Chief appreciated China 's understanding and support on all important issues, particularly Kashmir.

Vice Chairman of China 's Central Military Commission affirmed that China greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and is looking forward to further solidify this relation.

