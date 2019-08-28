Chinese aviation and space development commands attention in Russia



Visitors stop by at Chinese exhibitors and observe weapons and equipment on display at MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia on Tuesday. Photo: Liu Xuanzun/GT

The China Pavilion opened on Tuesday at the 2019 Russian International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, as the event attracted attention from local visitors with some of the most popular exhibits from China. The China Pavilion features weapons, aircraft, and equipment from nearly 20 companies.

For the first time, China is the partner country of the biannual Russian exhibition and compared to past editions of MAKS, China has sent the most companies and exhibits in the largest area of 3,000 square meters.

A crowd of visitors gathered outside the China Pavilion prior to its opening on Tuesday morning, eager to see what the Chinese exhibitors would put on display.

The top exhibit for the Aviation Industry of China (AVIC) is the AG600 large amphibious aircraft, which is exhibited overseas for the first time, according to a statement AVIC sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

The JF-17 fighter jet jointly developed by China and Pakistan and the Wing Loong series drones are also popular AVIC items on display.

AVIC said MAKS is the largest airshow within the Commonwealth of the Independent States and has major regional and international influence. AVIC sees MAKS as a win-win event, expanding its communication with the global aviation industry and helping deepen China-Russia aviation cooperation, according to the company's statement.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) exhibited the CU42, China's first large, twin-engine long-endurance drone. The drone is capable of carrying a wide variety of payload, making it viable for different missions such as counter-terrorism, border patrol, and rescue and geographical survey, said Ping Lihao, chairman of board at CETC Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacture Co Ltd.

CETC also displayed a collection of semiconductor radio frequency components, which marks China's capability of mastering related materials, techniques, designs and production, and serves as a basis for China's national defense modernization , a CETC representative told the Global Times.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China displayed its home developed C919 passenger aircraft and the CR929 passenger aircraft jointly developed by China and Russia. An independent hall next to the China Pavilion exhibits a part of a real-sized CR929 that enthused visitors.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation showcased the Long March 7 and 11 carrier rockets and Mars probes, while the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation brought exhibits with the LW-30 laser defense system.

Items from other Chinese exhibitors including aero engines by Aero Engine Corporation of China also garnered attention.

A Russian visitor who asked to be anonymous told the Global Times that he liked what China has shown at MAKS, and China's development in aviation and space also brings more opportunities of cooperation with Russia.