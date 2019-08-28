Over 45,000 security guards to serve at Wuhan Military World Games

WUHAN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- 1,000 security guards gathered here on Tuesday to conduct a practise drill at a security conference for the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan later this year.

During the military games, they will participate in security work in tandem with the local police force.

At the conference, the guards demonstrated several training procedures such as capture, rail transit emergency response and fire hose deployment.

According to officials from the Association of Wuhan Security, the guards will respond to the needs of the Games at any time under the guidance of local police.

According to statistics from the Wuhan Public Security Bureau, there are more than 134 security service companies and 45,000 security guards in the city. Since 2018, Wuhan security guards have unearthed more than 1,300 clues leading to the apprehension of criminals, helping to solve 62 criminal cases.