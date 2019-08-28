Tickets for 7th Military World Games on sale

WUHAN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of tickets for the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan later this year are now officially on sale.

Organizers say the first phase of ticket sales will see over 10,000 tickets available for 32 competitions including skydiving, taekwondo, boxing, men's golf and women's golf.

Ticket prices for the Games are divided into nine categories, ranging from 10 yuan to 200 yuan (1.4-2.8 US dollars).

According to organizers, the average price of 50 yuan (7 US dollars) fully reflects the principle of benefiting the people.

Around 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to participate in the 7th Military World Games between October 18 to 27.