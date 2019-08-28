China, Pakistan vow to enhance communication, maintain regional stability



Pakistani President Arif Alvi meets with visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang separately on Tuesday.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)



ISLAMABAD, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan met with visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang separately here on Tuesday.

In his meeting with the senior Chinese military official, President Alvi said Pakistan appreciates China's precious support on issues concerning Pakistan's major interests and concerns, and Pakistan will firmly adhere to the one-China policy and resolutely fight terrorist forces such as East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

Calling China "a great friend of Pakistan," the Pakistani president said both countries should closely communicate and coordinate with each other so as to maintain regional peace and stability together.

Prime Minister Khan said in his meeting with Xu that Pakistan is committed to pushing forward the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and is willing to communicate and coordinate with China under the bilateral and multilateral frameworks to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various aspects including defense and security.

During the meetings, Xu said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and both countries always understand and firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests.

He said that in the face of the complex and fluid international and regional security situation, China stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust and promote defense cooperation to maintain regional security and stability.

Xu arrived here Monday for a visit to Pakistan. During his stay in Islamabad, Xu also held meetings with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan.