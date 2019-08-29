CHINATop Stories

PLA garrison in Hong Kong conducts 22nd routine rotation

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2019-08-29 09:02:27
Military vehicles carrying soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) pass Huanggang Port for a routine troop rotation in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 29, 2019. The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese PLA conducted the 22nd rotation of its members in the wee hours of Thursday since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997. (Photo by Yuan Junmin/Xinhua)
 

Approved by China's Central Military Commission, the move is normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which stipulates that "the Hong Kong Garrison shall practice a system of rotation of its members."

In early Thursday morning, the Macao Garrison of the Chinese PLA also conducted the 20th rotation of its members since it began garrisoning Macao in 1999.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is also a normal annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region.

