PLA garrison in Hong Kong conducts 22nd routine rotation

Approved by China's Central Military Commission, the move is normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which stipulates that "the Hong Kong Garrison shall practice a system of rotation of its members."

In early Thursday morning, the Macao Garrison of the Chinese PLA also conducted the 20th rotation of its members since it began garrisoning Macao in 1999.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is also a normal annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region.