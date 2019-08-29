PLA spokesperson urges US to stop provocative actions in South China Sea

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese naval and air forces on August 28 conducted the whole-process monitoring of a US warship that had trespassed into the adjacent waters off China’s Nansha Islands without permission and warned it to leave, a spokesperson of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Li Huamin, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, said in a statement on Thursday morning that the US Navy’s destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer trespassed into the adjacent waters off China’s Nansha Islands on August 28 without permission of the Chinese government. The Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soon sent naval ships and aircraft to conduct whole-process monitoring and verification on the US warship in accordance with the laws and regulations and warn it off.

Li continued that facts have proved that the so-called "freedom of navigation and overflight" by the US side is in essence the navigation hegemony in disregard of the rules of international law, which has seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security interests and seriously endangered the peace and stability in the South China Sea. China is firmly opposed to this.

Li urged the US side to stop such provocative actions immediately so as not to trigger unexpected incidents. Li stressed that the troops of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command will resolutely perform their duties and take all necessary measures to safeguard China's sovereignty and security and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.