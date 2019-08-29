China to hold grand celebration, military parade on National Day

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced that it would put on a grand celebration, followed by a military parade and mass pageantry at Tian'anmen Square on Oct. 1, the National Day, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The military parade is an important part of the National Day celebration and is not aimed at any other countries or specific situations, Cai Zhijun, deputy head of the office of the leading group for the military parade, said at a press conference held in Beijing.

Some advanced weapons will make their debut in the military parade, the scale of which is scheduled to be greater than the ones commemorating the 50th and 60th founding anniversary of the PRC, as well as the V-Day military parade in 2015.

The military parade is expected to showcase China's achievements in building its national defense and armed forces in the past 70 years and reflect the outcomes of the reform of the people's armed forces, according to Cai.