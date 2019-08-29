PLA garrison in Macao completes 20th routine rotation

MACAO, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Thursday morning completed the 20th rotation since it began garrisoning Macao in 1999.

Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the move is a normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR).

The new Macao Garrison members have been trained and carried out studies to master military skills and knowledge about the general situation in Macao and relevant laws.

The garrison pledges to resolutely follow the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the CMC, firmly implement the "one country, two systems" principle, the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao SAR, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, effectively perform the defense duty in Macao and make new and greater contributions to maintaining the prosperity and stability of Macao.