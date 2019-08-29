PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 22nd routine rotation

HONG KONG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Thursday morning completed the 22nd rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is a normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The new personnel arrived at the garrison barracks via land, sea and air.

The fresh members have been trained and carried out studies to master military skills and knowledge about the general situation in Hong Kong and relevant laws.

The garrison pledges to resolutely follow the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, firmly implement the "one country, two systems" principle, the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, effectively perform the defense duty in Hong Kong and make new and greater contributions in maintaining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.