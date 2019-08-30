China-Nepal "Mt. Everest Friendship 2019" special forces joint training kicks off

By Chen Jinyang and Yan Liang

KATMANDU, Aug.30 (ChinaMil) -- China and Nepal held the opening ceremony of the joint training for special forces, which was dubbed “Mt. Everest Friendship 2019”, on Wednesday in Katmandu, capital of Nepal.

This joint drill aims to exchange experience and combat methods, consolidate the achievements of previous joint drills between the two sides, enhance mutual understanding and friendship, and further improve the capability of the special operations forces of the two militaries to carry out counter-terrorism and rescue operations.

During the training, officers and soldiers from the two sides will be mixed into two combat squads to carry out class exchange, subject discussion and integrated drill around subjects such as room breaching, hostage rescue, fast-roping, and sniper rifle training. At the same time, both sides will also hold cultural and sports activities.

It is reported that, this is the third of the joint training series between the Chinese and Nepalese special operations forces, as well as the second time to be conducted in Nepal.