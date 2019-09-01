Chinese schools, military prepare for better military training of students

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- As the autumn semester started Sunday, Chinese education departments, schools and military authorities have geared up for military training programs for students.

The Ministry of Education and three departments of the Central Military Commission jointly issued a directive earlier this week underlining adequate preparation of trainers, careful design of training programs and proper security management.

Freshman college students across the country and entrants to middle schools in many places are required to attend a short military training program mostly on campus but sometimes at training camps.

The military should select competent servicemen to be trainers and provide them with adequate training on teaching policies and skills, according to the directive.

Civilian and military authorities were also asked to introduce more interactive and creative training models and design courses that suit students' physical and psychological conditions.