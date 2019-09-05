China-Australia-US Joint Exercise “KOWARI 2019” held

KEYNES, Sep. 5 (ChinaMil) – China-Australia-US Joint Exercise "Kowari-2019" was held from August 28 to September 4 in Keynes, North Queensland, Australia.

Exercise KOWARI-2019 is the 6th of the annual joint exercises organized by the three countries’ Special Forces. The airborne troops of the Chinese PLA Air Force participated in the survival training exercise by mixing into a number of groups with their counterparts from the Australian Army and the United States’ Marine Corps.

The survival training exercise was carried out in a circular propulsion mode and involved a series of training activities such as hiking, sea kayaking, mountaineering and canyoneering.

The joint exercise tempered the participating troops’ physical and mental quality, comprehensive ability and team cooperation consciousness as well. All the participants were highly praised for their superb skills, indomitable wills and spirits.

This is the first time for the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops to participate in the annual tripartite Exercise “KOWARI" for Special Forces, fully demonstrating the openness, confidence and cooperation of the Chinese PLA Air Force.