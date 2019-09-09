Armed police carry out rescue operations after Sichuan quake

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China dispatched over 100 armed police members to Neijiang City of Sichuan Province for rescue after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake killed one person and injured 53 others early on Sunday.

A team of more than 20 armed police members arrived at Longhui Town of Weiyuan County, about one hour after the quake, to carry out rescue operations, while the other members were tasked with search and rescue, hazard control and patrol in Neijiang, according to a combat service command center of the armed police.

The quake, which jolted Weiyuan County in Neijiang City at 6:42 a.m., has left at least 86 houses collapsed and 194 damaged, according to the emergency management bureau of Neijiang.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 29.55 degrees north latitude and 104.79 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.