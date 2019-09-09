Indonesian naval training ship Kri Bima Suci visits Shanghai

By Liu Yong and Wang Guixian



The above picture shows that the Indonesian naval training ship Kri Bima Suci (945) docks at a military port in Wusong, Shanghai. Photo by Liu Yong.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, (ChinaMil) -- On the morning of September 7, the Indonesian naval training ship Kri Bima Suci (945), headed by Lieutenant Colonel Waluyo, the commanding officer of the Kri Bima Sicu, dropped anchor at a military port in Wusong, Shanghai for a two-day courtesy call. According to report, this is the first time for the training ship Kri Bima Suci to visit Shanghai, and also the second visit of the Indonesian naval vessel to Shanghai.

At around 8 a.m., PLA Navy held a warm welcome ceremony for the visiting ship Kri Bima Suci at a naval port under the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command.

During the visit, troops from both sides will pay mutual visits and host deck receptions. The Indonesian naval officers and soldiers will stage a military band performance at the famous tourist attraction, the Bund of Shanghai. Then, the visiting vessel will head for Port Bandar Seri Begawan of Brunei for next stop and finish its visit at Busan Port in the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Kri Bima Suci is the largest sail training ship of the Indonesian Navy, which was built at the Freire Shipyard in Spain in 2016. It has a length of 111.2 meters, a width of 13.65 meters and displacement of 2,346 tons, with a total of 26 sails and a main mast at the height of 53 meters. Its sailing area is 3,352 square meters and the sailing speed is 15 knots. For this visit, a total of 172 sailors including 15 military officers, 74 soldiers and 83 cadets were on board.