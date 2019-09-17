Former WWII internment camp for Western expats named national patriotic education base

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Weixian Internment Camp, a former internment camp for Western expatriates in China during World War II was recently named national patriotic education base.

A list of 39 newly-named national patriotic education bases was made public by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, bringing the total number of such bases to 473.

The Weixian Internment Camp, located in the city of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, was operated by the Japanese from March 1942 to Aug. 1945 to detain over 2,000 expatriates from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Cuba and other countries.

The detainees received help from local farmers and troops, who secretly brought them food and helped some of them escape.

The list of bases also includes historical sites, museums, technology centers and cultural centers, such as the Museum of Chinese Women and Children, the memorial hall for the birth of the Chinese patriotic song "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China," Qinshan Nuclear Power Station, the ceramic culture exhibition base in Jingdezhen in east China's Jiangxi Province, the Three Gorges Project and the former residence of Yang Kaihui, Mao Zedong's wife.

China will make national patriotic education bases play bigger roles in major events, including the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the education campaign of the CPC themed "staying true to our founding mission."