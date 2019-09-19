Chinese peacekeepers participate in UNIFIL medical rescue drill in Lebanon

Peacekeepers of the evacuation hospital transfer the simulated wounded to the Chinese Peacekeeping base hospital during the drill. (Photo by Huang Shifeng)

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Sept. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) carried out an emergency medical rescue code-named "Sector East Angels Rescue" on Tuesday, and peacekeepers from nine countries, including China, Spain, Brazil and Indonesia, observed and participated in the drill.

The scenario is the traffic accident of a fleet consisting of the Spanish peacekeeping patrol team and the UN international observer team. The Chinese and Spanish peacekeeping hospitals carry out the work of treatment and transfer of the wounded. The drill aims to examine the emergency rescue and collaborative support capabilities of the medical institutions in UNIFIL Sector East.

"Chinese Hospital, this is the Combat Command Center of UNIFIL Sector East. Two seriously wounded in car accident will be transferred to your hospital. The initial injury level is determined to be red and yellow, please be ready to receive." The combat duty office of the Chinese peacekeeping hospital immediately started the emergency rescue plan and prepared for emergency treatment upon receiving the order.

After the simulated wounded were sent to the hospital, the medical staff immediately classified the injury, collected information and carried out triage treatment.

Their excellent performance won the praise of the exercise evaluation team and the peacekeepers from other countries. An officer from UNIFIL’s Sector East said: "Thank you for your hard work during the drill, you have provided very professional support for this drill."

It is known that the medical contingent of the 18th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has provided medical service for about 2,200 people in UNIFIL’s Sector East and provided free medical assistance to nearly 500 local people since its deployment to the mission area in late May. Their work has won recognition and praise from the UNIFIL Command and local residents.