Chinese NUDT forges the thinnest light bulb in history

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (ChinaMil) -- Led by Professor Qin Shiqiao, Dr. Zhu Mengjian and Dr. Xu Wei from College of Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies under the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), a NUDT team collaborated with the research team under Professor Constantine Novosonov, a Nobel Prize laureate in Physics, and successfully developed the thinnest light bulb in world history with the thickness of only 0.34 nanometers, equaling to one in 300,000 of the diameter of a human hair, by the technology utilizing graphene.

The achievements of the research were published online in a prominent optical journal, ACS Photonics on August 2, 2019. Luo Fang and Fan Yansong, doctoral students of NUDT’s Department of Nano science are co-first authors of this paper, and Dr. Zhu Mengjian and Dr. Xu Wei are co-corresponding authors.

By utilizing the oldest and simplest working principles of the incandescent lamp, the research realized the stable luminescence of the graphene in the air for the first time, and based on this, they developed graphene luminescence array, whose single pixels are less than 5 microns in size compared with the most advanced Light-Emitting Diode(LED) displays, but the thickness is presently less than one in ten thousand of the thinnest display.

This research will initiate an absolutely new application of graphene, and will produce ultra-thin flexible displays in the foreseeable future that appear only in science fiction movies and can be bent and folded in any direction.

Furthermore, the research can also be applied in fields such as silicon-based optoelectronic integration and computer chips in the future.