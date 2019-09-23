Chinese defense minister inspects Tsentr-2019 exercise in Russia

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk friendly during the observation on September 20. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

ORENBURG, Russia, Sept.23 (ChinaMil) -- General Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister, led a delegation to observe the Tsentr-2019 strategic exercise at the Donguz training range in Orenburg, Russia, from September 19 to 21. More than 1,600 troops, over 300 sets of weapons and equipment, and nearly 30 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from China participated in the exercise.

Gen. Wei watched the exercise with actual troops together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and others. Gen. Wei also inspected the Chinese directing department and the joint operations headquarters, visited the Chinese participating troops, and attended associated activities such as equipment demonstration and awarding ceremonies.

Russian President Putin and Chinese General Wei Fenghe had a cordial and friendly conversation during the exercise. Gen. Wei first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sincere greetings and best wishes to Russian President Putin. In return, Russian President Putin asked Gen. Wei to convey his sincere gratitude and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin spoke highly of the Chinese military's participation in the Tsentr-2019 exercise and said that he will continue to push forward the Russia-China cooperation in military security, and etc.

Gen. Wei said that under the leadership and promotion of the heads of both China and Russia, the current China-Russia relationship is at its best in history. China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen the development of China-Russia relations in the new era, continue to strengthen pragmatic cooperation across the board, and jointly safeguard regional security and world peace.

Gen. Wei also exchanged views with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on strengthening the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries, and met with relevant leaders of other participating countries who had arrived in Russia to observe the exercise.