Military personnel, veterans to get preferential telecom services

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Three major telecom operators in China will provide preferential services to military personnel, veterans and their families, according to cooperation agreements signed Tuesday between them and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The three operators, namely China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile, have promised to provide exclusive service packages, tailored products and preferential services to military personnel and their families, ex-service personnel and other entitled groups.

The signing of the agreements is part of the continuous efforts made by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to encourage various sectors such as banks to provide preferential services to the country's military personnel and veterans.