Nation prepares for massive parade



Militia women train on Sept 17 for a massive parade on Tuesday in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. KUANG LINHUA/CHINA DAILY

Zhao Bingqing, a 27-year-old university teacher, has spent a period of time at a military compound in the northwestern outskirts of Beijing.

Provided with a soldier's uniform and an automatic rifle, Zhao said her days at the military barracks will forever change her life.

Zhao, a lecturer at the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and formerly a model, is one of hundreds of militia women preparing to march past Tian'anmen Square in the upcoming grand military parade on Tuesday marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"When the Party secretary of my institute recently came to the barracks to visit militia women from the school, he told me that I seemed to be in better shape and more elegant than before and looked like a real soldier," she said.

Such changes have been taking place not only with her, but also for almost all of her fellow militia women, Zhao added.

"When we started our training at the barracks for the parade, we had to spend a few days overcoming difficulties such as being unaccustomed to tough training," the militia woman said. "After we successfully endured the hardships of the first days, we gradually realized that the demanding training will generate many future benefits for us. These benefits-such as improved physical ability and a stronger mind-will definitely help us in the future."

Furthermore, militia women have also obtained deep and comprehensive knowledge about the country's national defense system.

"For me, the good habits and practices I've picked up through the training here, including self-discipline, will be with me for the rest of my life," she added.

Speaking of her unforgettable memories at the training site, Zhao recalled the only time that some of the militia women were reduced to tears.

"It was not because the training was tough and exhausting, but because we were moved by each other," she explained. "After standing for a long period, some of us looked each other in the eye and we knew, though no one was speaking at that time, that we spent many days together for one shared goal-to bring glory to the motherland-and the tears began flowing. It is hard to express our feelings at that time, but I am quite sure that the tears were not about suffering but related to our growth and benefit."

Zhao said her father and grandfather were members of the People's Liberation Army and all of her family members are proud of her being part of the parade.

"My father still thinks like a soldier. After I came here and started my training, each time he called me he didn't ask whether the training was tough or if I was tired, but instead encouraged me to carry on."

Senior Colonel Zhu Deyou, commander of the women's militia unit, said that members of the unit are civilians, mainly from Beijing's Chaoyang district, and are made up of civil servants, doctors, teachers and office clerks. Some university students were also included in the unit. There are also 81 mothers in the group.

The officer said the average age of the militia members is 26. Thirty-four of them marched along Chang'an Avenue in the women's militia unit a decade ago during the National Day parade in 2009 marking the 60th anniversary of New China's founding.

Opportunity to repay

Senior Colonel Shi Lianxue, the militia women's political commissar, said the women feel privileged and happy to be part of the upcoming parade and are not put off by the arduous training involved.

"Many of the militia women are office workers. They could have spent these past few days in their comfortable homes and offices rather than undergoing tough training here. Some of the unit's members are mothers and needed to lose some weight in a short time to meet physical requirements," Shi said.

"But none of them said they have ever regretted joining the group. They trained hard and improved a lot," Shi said.

"These mothers told me that maybe 10 years later, when their children see them on television programs about the parade, they will proudly tell their boys and girls, 'Your mom took part in the parade, so this is what I've done for the country'," Zhao said.

This motivation was shared by Chen Nan, 27, a Chinese-language teacher at Beijing BISS International School.

"I've watched previous parades on TV, and I was excited and proud at those times," Chen said. "But my feeling this time, as someone participating in the parade, is totally different. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to play a role in such a magnificent occasion and contribute something to the nation."

Jia Fagang, a paratrooper who will drive a combat vehicle in next week's parade, said he took part in the military parade in July 2017 that marked the 90th anniversary of the PLA's founding, so this will be his second appearance at such event.

"The first time I participated in a parade, I regarded myself as a soldier saluting the armed forces. This time, I want to act not only as a service member but also a representative of all people in my village to extend our gratitude and best wishes to the motherland," said the young soldier from the Qiang ethnic group in Sichuan province.

He explained that his village was badly hit by a devastating earthquake in May 2008 that killed more than 80,000 people and flattened at least 60 percent of the village's buildings.

In the first days after the catastrophe, the Chinese military was the savior of residents, bringing in food and other relief necessities. Soldiers also helped villagers check the safety of their homes and assess their losses.

Jia said he did not know the people who airdropped relief materials from the PLA helicopters and has never personally met the soldiers who came to help since then, but he never forgot the help the PLA provided at the time.

Seven years later, after graduating from high school, Jia applied to join the PLA and was assigned to an airborne brigade.

"After my first parade in 2017, I took leave and went back home. Many people in the village told me they were proud of me as they knew about my participation in the parade," Jia recalled. "I saw new shopping streets and tourist facilities were built after I joined the military, and the lives of my neighbors were much better than before."

The changes in his hometown spurred the paratrooper to train harder because he was convinced that this is the best way for him to repay the country and the military.

"When I step onto Chang'an Avenue on Tuesday, I will try my utmost to show my best to the motherland."

Peacekeepers' debut

Major General Xu Youze, leader of the peacekeepers' unit, said this will be the first time for Chinese peacekeepers to appear in a national parade, and the soldiers will be the last unit to appear at Tian'anmen Square.

"China has sent about 40,000 troops on United Nations' peacekeeping missions since 1990 when the country first participated in such operations. Currently, there are more than 2,500 Chinese officers and soldiers around the world carrying out peacekeeping tasks," Xu said. "So soldiers in this group will represent not only themselves, but also comrades who have been peacekeepers and who are still on foreign soil keeping the peace."

Some of the unit's members have taken part in peacekeeping missions while others will set out on such missions soon after the National Day parade.

"The peacekeeping force's appearance at the event is intended to show to the world that China is not only a contributor to the global economy but also a guardian of world peace. It also aims to display our determination and capability to maintain peace and stability around the world," said the major general.

Tuesday's parade will be the 18th military parade since the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949 and the 15th National Day parade.

It will be larger than the ones that marked the 50th and 60th anniversary of the PRC's founding and the 70th anniversary of victory in World War II, according to Major General Cai Zhijun from the Central Military Commission's Joint Staff Department.

All weapons to be displayed at the event are domestically developed, he said, stressing that some advanced weapons will be shown to the public for the first time.

Cai said that a total of 15,000 officers and soldiers as well as hundreds of tanks, missile launchers and aircraft will take part in the event.