27 Japanese PLA veterans awarded medals in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (ChinaMil) -- The Embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Japan hosted a medal presentation ceremony celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC on September 25. H.E. Kong Xuanyou, Chinese Ambassador to Japan, presented medals to 27 Japanese PLA (The Chinese People's Liberation Army) veterans and 12 veterans’ family members on behalf of the Chinese government.

Ambassador Kong said in his speech that these veterans are the revolution predecessors and old friends whom we admire and respect. They have devoted themselves to the birth of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and taken China as their second hometown. After returning to Japan, they made positive contributions to the normalization of diplomatic relations between two countries and the promotion of non-governmental friendship between two peoples. They have also done a lot of useful works to support China’s modernization. Amb. Kong pays high tribute to the important contributions made by these Japanese PLA veterans.

Amb. Kong further mentioned that over the past 70 years since the founding of the PRC, China has went through arduous exploration and finally realized the historic leap from "standing up", "growing rich" to "becoming strong" under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Current China-Japan relations are maintaining a good momentum with new development opportunities ahead. He sincerely hopes that veterans and their families could continue to pay close attention and offer suggestions to China's development, while at the same time influence and drive the younger Japanese generation to participate in the China-Japan friendship development, so as to make better improvement in the future.

Representatives of the Japanese PLA veterans recalled the years during the war of liberation and the unforgettable experience during the construction of new China. They spoke highly of the great achievements made in the 70 years since the founding of the PRC and thanked the Chinese government and the Embassy for their concern and care for Japanese veterans. They will continue to support and care for China's development and make unremitting efforts for the people-to-people friendship between the two countries.

The medals are awarded by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC as an important part of the celebration works.

Nearly 20 mainstream media from China and Japan include the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and NHK interviewed and reported the ceremony.