National Day celebrations to be broadcast live

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's major national radios, TV channels and news websites will provide a live broadcast of the celebrations to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

The celebrations will include a gathering at the Tian'anmen Square, a civilian parade, a military parade and a mass pageant.

The live broadcast will be available on Tuesday morning on several TV channels of China Media Group, some radio channels, as well as Xinhuanet. Other major radio and TV channels, news websites and new media platforms will rebroadcast the celebrations.

Moreover, a gala will take place at Tian'anmen Square on Tuesday evening. TV channels, radio channels and Xinhuanet will provide live coverage, while other major media outlets will rebroadcast.