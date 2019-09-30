Xi Focus: Xi pays tribute to national heroes at Tian'anmen Square



Xi Jinping straightens the red ribbons on flower baskets as he and other leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, attend a ceremony held to pay tribute to deceased national heroes on the Martyrs' Day at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)





BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state paid tribute to deceased national heroes at Tian'anmen Square Monday morning.

The other leaders included Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan.

The event was held on Martyrs' Day, on the eve of National Day. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

More than 4,000 representatives from all walks of life gathered in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square, including elderly veterans and retired senior officials, relatives of martyrs, honorees of national medals and honorary titles, participants to a Sept. 27 gathering to honor national role models for ethnic unity and progress, as well as students and children.

A military band played trumpets to commemorate the martyrs.

At 10 a.m., all participants sang the national anthem and then paid a silent tribute to those who devoted their lives to the liberation of the Chinese people and the construction of the People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949.

After a chorus of the song of Chinese Young Pioneers by more than 300 pupils, 18 honor guards laid nine flower baskets in front of the monument.

The baskets were presented in the names of the CPC Central Committee; the National People's Congress Standing Committee; the State Council; the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; the Central Military Commission; non-communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and patriotic persons without party affiliations; people's organizations and people from all walks of life; veterans, retired senior cadres and the relatives of martyrs; as well as Chinese Young Pioneers.

Xi straightened the red ribbons on the baskets and led a group of senior officials in a walk around the monument to pay tribute.

Children and other attendees also laid flowers at the foot of the monument.

The ceremony was presided over by Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.

The foundation stone of the Monument to the People's Heroes was laid on Sept. 30, 1949. In 2014, China's top legislature approved Sept. 30 as Martyrs' Day to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and prosperity.

Before attending the event, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan visited the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall. They made three bows toward Mao's seated statue and paid respect to the remains of Mao.