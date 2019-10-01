Xi reviews armed forces on National Day

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed the armed forces at the heart of Beijing Tuesday morning, his first on National Day, to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Standing in a black open-roof Red Flag limousine, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the order to Yi Xiaoguang, commander-in-chief of the military parade, to start the review.

At the beginning, standing in the limo slowly passing the fluttering flags of the CPC, the nation and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Tian'anmen Square, Xi watched the flags with full attention as a salute.

Amid military music played by a military band, the Red Flag limo drove eastward along Chang'an Avenue, which was lined with 15 foot formations and 32 armament formations made up of about 15,000 service men and women as well as 580 pieces of armament.

Xi repeated salutes through microphone: "Salute to you, comrades!" and "Comrades, thanks for your hard work!" The soldiers replied: "Hail to you, Chairman!" and "Serve the people!"

"Follow the Party! Fight to win! Forge exemplary conduct!" the servicemen and women saluted Xi and exclaimed when the limo drove back to Tian'anmen Rostrum.