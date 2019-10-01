Chinese peacekeepers debut at military parade on National Day



A formation of Chinese peacekeepers marches in the parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- A formation of Chinese peacekeepers made their debut at a grand military parade here Tuesday morning, marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic China.

Wearing the UN peacekeepers' blue berets and scarves, the formation of peacekeepers marched through Tian'anmen Square and was reviewed for the first time in a National Day military parade.

The peacekeepers in the formation come from troops most of which have participated in UN peacekeeping missions in Liberia, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Sudan and South Sudan.

China has dispatched over 40,000 personnel to 24 UN peacekeeping operations since 1990, with 13 Chinese peacekeepers sacrificing their lives in the frontline of operations.

More than 2,500 Chinese peacekeepers are currently on duty in seven mission areas and the UN headquarters. UN has spoken highly of the Chinese peacekeepers as "a key factor" in peacekeeping.

China is the largest contributor of peacekeepers among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.