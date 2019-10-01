China shows anti-terrorist force in military parade



An anti-terrorist armed police force formation takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- An anti-terrorist armed police force formation consisting of the country's newest anti-terrorist assault vehicles and armored anti-riot vehicles rumbled through the Tian'anmen Square on Tuesday morning.

Paraders of the formation were mainly from the Falcon Commando Unit, an elite counterterrorism team under the People's Armed Police Force (PAP).

The anti-terrorist assault vehicles are China-developed new-generation equipment that possess all-weather fighting capability in complicated battlefield environment.

The armored anti-riot vehicles are mainly used to crack down on terrorism and violence.

The two types of fighting vehicles are important equipment of the PAP in dealing with emergencies and fighting riots.