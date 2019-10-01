Female generals participate in military parade for first time



A formation of servicewomen marches in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Two female generals led a formation of servicewomen in marching through Tian'anmen Square Tuesday morning during a grand military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Major General Cheng Xiaojian and Major General Tang Bing are the first female generals participating in a military parade since the founding of the PRC.



A formation of servicewomen marches during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)



A formation of servicewomen takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ga)



A formation of servicewomen takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ga)



A formation of servicewomen marches in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)





A formation of servicewomen takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)



A formation of servicewomen takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)



A formation of servicewomen takes part in a grand military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)



A formation of servicewomen marches in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)



A formation of servicewomen takes part in a grand military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Yuan Man)