PLA Joint Logistic Support Force makes debut in National Day parade

The formation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force (PLAJLSF) march in a military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force (PLAJLSF) made debut Tuesday in a parade at the heart of Beijing marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Up to 45 percent of the formation of PLAJLSF of more than 300 members came from the troop of inventory and warehousing, and 21 percent from automotive troops.

The PLAJLSF comprises the support forces for inventory and warehousing, medical services and transport. The establishment of PLAJLSF marks a revolutionary leap in reshaping the logistic system of PLA.