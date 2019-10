A formation of Dongfeng-26 conventional and nuclear missiles marches in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- A formation of Dongfeng-26 conventional and nuclear missiles was reviewed Tuesday in a military parade in Beijing marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The formation is comprised of two missile troops. The integrated conventional and nuclear missiles are capable of precision strikes against different kinds of targets. All the reviewed missiles have undergone the test of actual combat training.