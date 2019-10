A formation of Dongfeng-17 conventional missiles takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday unveiled its new Dongfeng-17 conventional missiles for the first time in the National Day military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The missile has the capability of precision strikes against short-and medium-range targets, with strong penetration capacity in all-weather conditions.

The formation is comprised of two conventional missile brigades from a base of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force.