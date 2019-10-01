CHINATop Stories

China unveils most advanced Dongfeng-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2019-10-01 16:48:07
The formation of Dongfeng-41 nuclear missiles takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled Dongfeng-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles, the country's most advanced and powerful deterrent, in a National Day military parade in central Beijing Tuesday.

A formation consisting of 16 new-type strategic nuclear missile launchers carrying Dongfeng-41 passed through Tian'anmen Square in the massive parade in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Dongfeng-41 missiles, the mainstay of China's strategic nuclear strength, play a vital role in strategic counterbalance, deterrent control and in winning decisive victory.

The formation is made up of two missile brigades from the rocket force.

