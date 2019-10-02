Xi honors participants in National Day parade

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China (PRC), signed an order of commendation on Tuesday to honor the personnel who took part in the military parade held in central Beijing marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

The troops reviewed in the parade declared the clear stance of the people's military to always obey the Party's command, and displayed the nation's outstanding accomplishments in strengthening national defense and the armed forces in the new era, according to the order.

They also showed the military's determination and competence in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, significantly inspiring the national spirit and patriotic enthusiasm and gathering great strength, the order reads.

It called on the whole military to learn from the troops participating in the parade, and unremittingly strive to build the people's military into world-class forces.