World lauds Xi's National Day speech as China reaffirms commitment to global peace, development

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Foreign officials and experts applauded a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to world peace and development.

During his speech, Xi pledged that China will stay on the path of peaceful development, and pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up.

"We will continue to work with people from all countries to push for jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

Syria's presidential political and media advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said Xi "looks at China's future as part of a human future and for all nations, which means there is no contradiction between strengthening China and strengthening the world."

Tom Zwart, a law professor at the Utrecht University in the Netherlands, said the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity gains in importance.

"The fact that it emphasizes that countries are interdependent and share a common future is very important. It promotes exchange and mutual learning, equality of states and win-win cooperation," he said.

Colin Mackerras, an Australian sinologist and emeritus professor at the Griffith University, noted that China's role "on the international stage is going to increase, and especially I think this Belt and Road Initiative is a very good idea, and I think it's good to have interconnections across the Eurasian continent."

"The place that China has reached means that no force can stand in the way of China to become an economic powerhouse in the global arena," said Edward Kusewa, an economics lecturer at St. Paul's University in Kenya.

Going forward, Africa should reset its relationship with China through such forums as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so that this mutually beneficial relationship with African countries bears more meaning for both sides, said Vernon Johnson Mwaanga, former Zambian minister of foreign affairs.

During his speech on Tuesday, Xi stressed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force should always preserve their nature, purpose and character as the forces of the people, resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly uphold world peace.

Taddeo Bwambale, a journalist at the New Vision daily in Uganda, told Xinhua that the National Day parade "is a message to the world that China is capable of defending and protecting herself from any threats, near and far."

Yahya Saleh, secretary-general of the Palestinian-Chinese Friendship Association and a China expert in Palestine, said "the Chinese president stressed that China is pursuing its foreign policy on a peaceful development path."

"China believes that all the countries around the world should follow the slogan of peace, and do their best to achieve peace in the world," Saleh added.

Kemal Baytas, chairman of the Turkish-Chinese Friendship Association, said that "the Chinese army have demonstrated great capability and strength during the military parade, but we believe that ... China will use its advanced military capabilities and technologies to preserve world peace and stability."

"China has shown its willingness to develop ties with other countries, including Turkey, and this has made other countries pleased to boost relations and cooperate with it," he said.