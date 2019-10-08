Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in East Timor for goodwill visit

PORT OF DILI, East Timor,Oct. 8 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is carrying out a two-month ocean-going training and visit mission, arrived at the Port of Dili, East Timor, for a four-day friendly visit on October 6, local time. This is the first time that the vessel visits East Timor, and the third time that Chinese naval vessels visit East Timor.

Chinese military attaché Huang Damin greeted the arrival of the ship Qi Jiguang at the port of Dili, which sailed to the anchorage outside the port under the guidance of the East Timor patrol boat. The relevant parties of East Timor held a grand welcoming ceremony for the Qi Jiguang at the Port of Dili on October 7.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Yu Wenbing, commanding officer of the ocean-going training and visit mission, and his entourage will make courtesy calls on government and military leaders of East Timor including the Minister of Defense and Internal Affairs, as well as the commanders of East Timor’s Army and Navy.

Rear Admiral Yu will also meet with local students who had received education and training in the PLA Dalian Naval Academy. The commander of East Timor’s costal guard will board the Chinese naval ship Qi Jiguang to call on Rear Admiral Yu.

Sailors and cadets of the Chinese Qi Jiguang ship will visit the East Timor National Defense Institute and the University of Dili, and carry out exchange activities including friendly football and basketball matches.

The ship will also host a deck reception, which will be open to the East Timor military, local people, overseas Chinese, and staff of China-funded institutions.

The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang, carrying 517 sailors and cadets, left the military port in Dalian for ocean-going training at 10 a.m. on September 20, which will cover a number of Asia-Pacific countries including Brunei, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Fiji. The ship has left for East Timor after wrapping up the friendly visit to Brunei on September 30.