Chinese warship joins Japan fleet review for first time



Picture shows Taiyuan, a Type 052D missile destroyer of the People's Liberation Army PLA Navy. Photo: IC

A Type 052D missile destroyer of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, Taiyuan, arrived in Yokosuka, Japan on Thursday to take part in an international fleet review of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF), and a Chinese naval expert said this is a courtesy visit to show confidence and also a sign of an improvement in China-Japan relations.

This is the first time for the PLA Navy to send a vessel to participate in a naval review hosted by the MSDF.

China's deputy commander of a naval destroyer detachment, Gong Yuanxin, told the China Central Television on Thursday that the Chinese warship and Suzutsuki joined the naval parade in Qingdao in April to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the PLA Navy, and it's the turn of the Taiyuan to showcase the features of the Chinese military in the new era.

He also expressed hope that a series of events will help further deepen mutual understanding and increase bilateral cooperation.

The MSDF held a ceremony at Yokosuka port to welcome the arrival of the guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan on Thursday, according to Japanese media NHK.

The head of the MSDF Yokosuka District Gojiro Watanabe said in a speech he hopes exchanges between mariners of the two nations will help strengthen ties between Japan and China.

A Beijing-based naval expert and retired PLA naval officer who requested anonymity told the Global Times that this is a courtesy visit and that the Japanese MSDF is very familiar with the Type 052D, since they met frequently in the East China Sea.

"Due to the dispute over the Diaoyu Islands, Chinese and Japanese navies stopped exchanges for about 10 years. But as our navy strengthened and firm actions we conducted to safeguard our sovereignty, Japan has to accept the reality. This is a positive sign for the improvement of China-Japan ties," he noted.

The MSDF says the current visit is also the first port call to Japan in 10 years by a Chinese naval ship, NHK reported on Thursday.

The MSDF hopes that continued exchanges with the Chinese navy will promote mutual trust.

The MSDF wants to start an emergency communication mechanism with China's military to prevent accidental clashes at sea and in the air.