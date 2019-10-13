Stealth fighters join PLA air force ace unit

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's J-20 stealth fighter jets have been commissioned into an ace unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force, a spokesperson said Sunday.

With the J-20 fighter jets, the ace unit, which enjoys the honor of shooting down or damaging 59 enemy aircraft, will be able to better perform their duties of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, said Shen Jinke, the spokesperson for the PLA air force.

The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet, which made its maiden flight in 2011.