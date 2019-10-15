Cameroon eyes medals at Military World Games in China

YAOUNDE, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Cameroon athletes left the country on Monday to take part in the 7th Military World Games that will be held in China's Wuhan on October 18.

"You must participate, win and bring back medals and trophies to the country. Cameroonians will be proud to see their flag fly and national anthem sung in China," Joseph Beti Assomo, Cameroon's Minister of Defence told the athletes before their depature.

Cameroon will participate in six disciplines -- women's football, boxing, taekwondo, athletics, judo and wrestling.

"The games are particularly important for the military female football team because Cameroon will be hosting the World Female Military Football competition next year. So, the games in China will help our team get well prepared," said Veronique Aboui, Director of Sports, Culture and Artistic Affairs in the Ministry of Defence.

The Military World Games, organized by the International Military Sports Council, has been held every four years since 1995.