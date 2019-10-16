Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in PNG for goodwill visit

2019-10-16

By Li Mingyu and Lin Fei

PORT MORESBY, PNG, Oct. 16 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is carrying out a two-month ocean-going training and visit mission, arrived at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea's (PNG’s) capital, for a four-day goodwill visit on Tuesday morning, local time.

Around 10 sharp in the morning, the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang decorated with both Chinese and PNG national flags, slowly docked at the Port Moresby. Over 300 personnel, including Yao Ming, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese embassy in PNG, Deputy Secretary-General of PNG’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Chef-of-Staff of PNG Defense Force, as well as officials and representatives from both sides gathered to welcome its arrival at the pier. The PNG’s side held a grand welcome ceremony for the ship.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Yu Wenbing and his entourage will make courtesy calls on PNG Defense Minister, and Commander of PNG Defense Force Major General Gilbert Toropo. They will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a local Monument for Unknown Martyrs. The representative sailors assigned to Qi Jiguang ship will visit the academies and friendship schools in PNG and carry out exchange activities including friendly sports games with PNG counterparts.

The ship will also host a deck reception, which will be open to the PNG military, local people and overseas Chinese.

The Chinese training ship Qi Jiguang set sail for Papua New Guinea after wrapping up its friendly visit in Timor-Leste on October 10, 2019. This is the Qi Jiguang ship’s first port call in PNG.