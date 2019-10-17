Chinese destroyer Taiyuan conducts joint training with Japanese destroyer Samidare

By Jiang Qiaomei

TOKYO, Oct. 17 (ChinaMil) -- The guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan (Hull 131) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ended its visit to Japan on the morning of October 16th, and set sail from the Harumi wharf in Tokyo to return home. At the invitation of the Japanese side, the Chinese destroyer Taiyuan has conducted maritime joint training with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Murasame-class destroyer Samidare in the southern waters of Tokyo Bay on its way back.

At about 2 p.m., the destroyers from both sides arrived at the designated sea area, and successively carried out the fleet training subjects including single column formation, line abreast formation, and bearing formation under unified command.

Meanwhile, the two sides also conducted signal lamp ship-to-ship communication training. A light signal reading "CHINA" was flashed on the Destroyer Taiyuan, and responded by the light signal "JAPAN" from the Japanese side.

After the training of related subjects, the two vessels had a farewell ceremony at sea. The crew onboard both destroyers manned the rail and bid farewell to each other. At about 4 p.m., the joint training concluded smoothly.

Shi Lei, commanding officer of the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan, said that the joint training has played a positive role in enhancing mutual understanding and pragmatic cooperation.

The Taiyuan ship arrived in Japan on October 10, and sailed back on October 16. More than 200 people, including representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Japan and JMSDF officers and soldiers, as well as overseas Chinese representatives came on spot to send it off.