Chinese military to enhance auditing

BEIJING - China's Central Military Commission (CMC) issued a directive to improve auditing on the armed forces in the new era, said a statement from the military Thursday.

According to the directive, auditing remains an important supervisory means to ensure the Party's leadership over the armed forces and a key institution to exercise strict governance on the military in accordance with the law.

The CMC aims to establish a modern auditing system on the armed forces that fits the conditions and meets the needs of the Chinese military, the statement said.

Measures will be introduced to push auditing agencies to fully exercise their duty, expand the networks, sharpen their capacity, and train competent and responsible auditors, according to the directive.