Chinese "20 series" military aircraft wow public in NE China

CHANGCHUN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Roaring jet engines, amazing aerobatic flights and cheering crowds, the Chinese large transport aircraft Y-20 and stealth fighter J-20 ignite the passion for aviation in Changchun, a well-known "automobile city" and the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

Friday marks the opening of a five-day air show held to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force, and the Y-20 and J-20 contributed demonstration flights.

The four-engine Y-20 performed a hover, low-altitude assault at low speed and combat landing for the crowds.

"The performance displays the outstanding short-range take-off and landing capability, superior flying performance and low-speed maneuverability of the 200-ton strategic transport aircraft, showcasing that the Y-20 can deliver precise airdrops in real combat situations," said Wang Mingzhi, an air force expert.

"I am the first Y-20 pilot born after 1990, and I have controlled five types of transport aircraft, while my father, also a transport pilot in the PLA air force, only flew four types of aircraft during his career, which indicates the accelerating upgrading of equipment in the air force," said Chen Silin, an air force captain.

The Y-20 is the symbol of a strategic air force, and our strength can stretch to wherever the national interest lays with the aircraft, said Feng Wei, a lieutenant colonel of Y-20 troops, adding that he expected young people could learn more about the PLA air force and become pilots of the Y-20.

"Distinguished guests, audience members, please have your cameras ready, here comes the J-20," the audience burst into applause the moment the announcer finished his introduction.

A J-20 appeared in the sky, approached at low altitude, opened the afterburners when passing the audience, climbed vertically into the sky and hovered above.

"It's my first time to see the stealth fighter, and the roar seemed to resonate with my heart, I'm so proud," said Liu Chong, a civil aviation trainer.

The air show only demonstrated some basic stunts of the J-20, said Zhang Weilin, adding that the fighter was superior in low radar cross-section and situational awareness, which enables the J-20 to discover and destroy the enemy in advance.

The air show is estimated to attract 500,000 visitors, according to the city authority.

"Debuted in 2016, the J-20 participated in the Army Day parade in combat situations and joined the National Day parade in a five-fighter formation, while the Y-20 also joined several air shows and parades, which brought the "20 series" military aircraft closer to the public," said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force.

"The air force grows stronger with the support of the people, and the air force repays the people by displaying new achievements through public events," said Shen. "With the domestic advanced fighters closer to the public, the whole society will have a deeper understanding of the importance of air and space power."